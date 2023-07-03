Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

3 teens charged with drug possession in Dare County

(Monticello Police department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 teenagers are facing multiple drug-related charges after their arrests shortly before midnight on July 1.

Dare County deputies working the C-District assisted the National Park Service with a suspicious vehicle located on Ramp 49 near Frisco.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they seized Psilocybin Mushrooms, Marijuana, THC, and Paraphernalia.

18-year-old Benjamin Smith of Hayes, Virginia, and James Rooks and Gaius Del Negro of Williamsburg, Virginia, were arrested and now face multiple drug-related charges.

Both Smith and Rooks are charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, as well as several misdemeanors in connection to marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Del Negro is charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

All three teenagers were given a $2,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Fire breaks out in commercial property in Williamston
Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Sarah Dudley's body was found stuffed in a black duffel bag at Lake Lewisville in Texas. Her...
Man’s ankle monitor places him at site where wife’s body found, police say

Latest News

Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Expected Monday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Holiday heat wave continues Monday