3 teens charged with drug possession in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 teenagers are facing multiple drug-related charges after their arrests shortly before midnight on July 1.

Dare County deputies working the C-District assisted the National Park Service with a suspicious vehicle located on Ramp 49 near Frisco.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they seized Psilocybin Mushrooms, Marijuana, THC, and Paraphernalia.

18-year-old Benjamin Smith of Hayes, Virginia, and James Rooks and Gaius Del Negro of Williamsburg, Virginia, were arrested and now face multiple drug-related charges.

Both Smith and Rooks are charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, as well as several misdemeanors in connection to marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Del Negro is charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

All three teenagers were given a $2,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.