Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 PM this evening for all of Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern NC. Primary threats include damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph. An isolated severe storm or two can not be ruled out this afternoon

