Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 PM this evening for all of Eastern NC

Primary threats include damaging winds
By Russell James
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern NC. Primary threats include damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph. An isolated severe storm or two can not be ruled out this afternoon

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 pm for parts of Eastern NC
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 pm for parts of Eastern NC(WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Greene County man faces several charges following chase in Pitt and Beaufort Counties
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Latest News

Fire breaks out in commercial property in Williamston
Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Sunday & Monday
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot, Hot, HOT for Sunday & Monday
17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting