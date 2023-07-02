Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot, Hot, HOT for Sunday & Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures over the next several days may reach values that haven’t been seen in this area in nearly a year.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s Sunday and Monday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. With a layer of humidity present, heat index values could reach at least 105 to 110 on Sunday, and potentially at or slightly above 110 on Monday.

With the anticipation of the heat combined with elevated humidity across the east, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory to be in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HEAT ADVISORY (SUNDAY) (WITN)

Please be sure to take extra precautions with some of these safety tips to help you deal with hot temperatures:

-Stay hydrated! Drink lots of water.

-Limit your time outside or take “A.C. breaks” throughout your day.

-Wear either light clothing and/or light colored apparel.

-Check-up on older relatives and neighbors.

-Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you plan on heading to the coast for some relief this weekend, please be aware of the MODERATE risk for rip currents. In fact, it’s being reported that on Saturday there were 88-rescues due to rip currents just from Carolina Beach through Myrtle Beach so please be safe. You may want to go to the beach with a buddy so you both can keep an eye on each other.

RIP CURRENT UPDATE (WITN)

It’s also important to mention that Eastern Carolina is currently under a threat for severe weather for Monday starting around 5 p.m. through midnight on Tuesday. Then again, on Tuesday starting around 3:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. These strong to severe storms could bring rumbles of thunder, lightning and the main threats of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

SEVERE WEATHER - MONDAY (WITN)

Some of these storms may impact firework displays across Eastern Carolina so we will be closely monitoring the situation on Tuesday night.

But in the meantime, be sure to stay in the know for all the latest in terms of your FOURTH OF JULY forecast by downloading the WITN Weather app.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.