Multiple fire units respond to commercial property fire in Williamston

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston commercial property caught fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks, they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday to a report of a structure fire on 133 West Main Street.

When firefighters and EMS arrived, smoke was showing from outside the commercial property. Firefighters then entered the building and found heavy smoke conditions. The fire was found inside the structure and was extinguished quickly.

Peaks said the business was unoccupied at the time of the fire. An electrical issue from an overhead light was ruled as the cause of the fire. The business had minimal fire damage but extensive smoke and heat damage.

Fire crews from Bear Grass, Griffins Township, and Jamesville were called in to help put it out.

