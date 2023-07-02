Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Sunday & Monday

Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with the humidity making it feel like we are over 100°
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Natalie Parsons and Russell James
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
First Alert Weather Day - Sunday and Monday
First Alert Weather Day - Sunday and Monday(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina will see the hottest weather it’s experienced since last August on Sunday and Monday. The good news is that the worst of it should only last these two days. Humidity may drop just enough to keep heat indices below 100°F but it’ll still be hot on Tuesday if you don’t see rain. It will feel like the 90s on the coast and for areas behind the sea breeze.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect heading into Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential...
A Heat Advisory will be in effect heading into Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential of experiencing heat index values between 105 to 110(WITN Weather)

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). For additional safety tips during this time of extreme heat: CLICK HERE!

The heat will fade as rain chances increase next week, but this is a clear indication that our cooler-than-average June won’t carry over into the first week of July. In fact, this heat will feel hotter as our bodies aren’t acclimated to these summertime temperatures due to our below-average June heat.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Greene County man faces several charges following chase in Pitt and Beaufort Counties
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Latest News

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Sunday and Monday
Hurricane evacuation route in South Carolina
UC Irvine researchers develop hurricane model that focuses on economics
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties
Includes all of Eastern NC until 6:00 am
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 AM for all of Eastern NC