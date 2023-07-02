First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 105-110°F Sunday & Monday

First Alert Weather Day - Sunday and Monday (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina will see the hottest weather it’s experienced since last August on Sunday and Monday. The good news is that the worst of it should only last these two days. Humidity may drop just enough to keep heat indices below 100°F but it’ll still be hot on Tuesday if you don’t see rain. It will feel like the 90s on the coast and for areas behind the sea breeze.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect heading into Sunday afternoon and evening for the potential of experiencing heat index values between 105 to 110 (WITN Weather)

Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast, where temperatures won’t be as hot, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, movie theaters, community centers, etc.). For additional safety tips during this time of extreme heat: CLICK HERE!

The heat will fade as rain chances increase next week, but this is a clear indication that our cooler-than-average June won’t carry over into the first week of July. In fact, this heat will feel hotter as our bodies aren’t acclimated to these summertime temperatures due to our below-average June heat.

