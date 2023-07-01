Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Days, Humid Nights and a Chance of Isolated Storms This Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A powerful ridge developing across the Deep South has finally made it to Eastern NC. Temperatures over the next several days may reach values that hasn’t been seen in this area in nearly a year. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s Sunday and Monday, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. With a layer of humidity present, heat index values could reach at least 105 to 110 on Sunday, and potentially at or slightly above 110 on Monday.

With the anticipation of the unusual heat and elevated humidity across the east, the National Weather Service have issued a Heat Advisory for all of Eastern NC on Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from (10 am to 9 pm). In addition to the heat, with Eastern NC located along the edge of a ridge of high pressure, we are also potentially in the crossfire for a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms that do form, could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Take extra precautions, we haven’t had the time to adjust to the heat this year. Here are a few safety tips for dealing with hot temperatures:

-Stay hydrated! Drink lots of water.

-Limit your time outside or take “A.C. breaks” throughout your day.

-Wear either light clothing and/or light colored apparel.

