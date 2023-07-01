Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Index up to 105°F by Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat we’re seeing now is usual for this time of year. While typical summer heat, this weekend’s heat will bring above-average temperatures back. Highs will reach the mid-90s inland and the low-90s along the coast. As humidity builds, the heat index will reach triple digits. Sunday and Monday could feel like up to 105°F which is why both Sunday and Monday are labeled a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Take extra precautions, we haven’t had the time to acclimate to the heat this year. Here are a few safety tips for dealing with hot temperatures:

-Stay hydrated! Drink lots of water.

-Limit your time outside or take “A.C. breaks” throughout your day.

-Wear either light clothing and/or light colored apparel.

As humidity and heat increase over the next few days, so will the chance of spotty afternoon showers. In fact, Monday is currently under a “marginal” risk for severe weather heading into Tuesday morning.

As of now, it does not appear that these storms will last into the 4TH OF JULY evening so celebratory fireworks should go on as planned.

