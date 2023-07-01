Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Index up to 105°F by Sunday

With a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Monday into Tuesday
Natalie Parsons - WITN
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat we’re seeing now is usual for this time of year. While typical summer heat, this weekend’s heat will bring above-average temperatures back. Highs will reach the mid-90s inland and the low-90s along the coast. As humidity builds, the heat index will reach triple digits. Sunday and Monday could feel like up to 105°F which is why both Sunday and Monday are labeled a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Take extra precautions, we haven’t had the time to acclimate to the heat this year. Here are a few safety tips for dealing with hot temperatures:

-Stay hydrated! Drink lots of water.

-Limit your time outside or take “A.C. breaks” throughout your day.

-Wear either light clothing and/or light colored apparel.

DOG WALKING FORECAST (7.1.2023)
DOG WALKING FORECAST (7.1.2023)

As humidity and heat increase over the next few days, so will the chance of spotty afternoon showers. In fact, Monday is currently under a “marginal” risk for severe weather heading into Tuesday morning.

As of now, it does not appear that these storms will last into the 4TH OF JULY evening so celebratory fireworks should go on as planned.

SEVERE THREAT FOR MONDAY, JULY 3.
SEVERE THREAT FOR MONDAY, JULY 3.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

