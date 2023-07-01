J.H. Rose hosts first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 High School Football Tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football season is just around the corner. The players have been working out hard and a chance for some fun tonight at J.H. Rose. on Friday night.

The first of hopefully many Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 tournaments held in Greenville with J.H. Rose hosting Havelock, North Pitt, Kinston, Northeastern and Hertford County.

The tournament named in honor of longtime Rampants supporter and assistant Marvin Jarman who has rarely missed a football, basketball, or baseball game in the past 5 decades.

“Means a lot having him represent us with all his knowledge and all that he has been through. Just a big-time achievement so we can celebrate his life,” says J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland.

Former Rose star Michael Allen on hand and said he’s been working hard with N.C. State to get ready for this season.

A chance for the current players to work on their timing and throw some deep balls with no very little repercussions.

“It’s a lot of fun for the offensive guy. You really got to be mentally sharp on defense because you got a lot thrown at you,” says Bland, “The offense they do a great job kudos to them. The defense we just got to get better.”

Northeastern won the tournament on Friday night in Greenville

