Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

J.H. Rose hosts first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 High School Football Tournament

Northeastern won the tournament on Friday night in Greenville
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football season is just around the corner. The players have been working out hard and a chance for some fun tonight at J.H. Rose. on Friday night.

The first of hopefully many Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 tournaments held in Greenville with J.H. Rose hosting Havelock, North Pitt, Kinston, Northeastern and Hertford County.

The tournament named in honor of longtime Rampants supporter and assistant Marvin Jarman who has rarely missed a football, basketball, or baseball game in the past 5 decades.

“Means a lot having him represent us with all his knowledge and all that he has been through. Just a big-time achievement so we can celebrate his life,” says J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland.

Former Rose star Michael Allen on hand and said he’s been working hard with N.C. State to get ready for this season.

A chance for the current players to work on their timing and throw some deep balls with no very little repercussions.

“It’s a lot of fun for the offensive guy. You really got to be mentally sharp on defense because you got a lot thrown at you,” says Bland, “The offense they do a great job kudos to them. The defense we just got to get better.”

Northeastern won the tournament on Friday night in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Police said the woman died Friday morning after falling some 70 feet.
Wilson worker killed in grain bin fall
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County

Latest News

Greenville United FC wins 3-1 at home on Friday night
Greenville United FC defeats Virginia Beach City FC to earn home playoff game in first season in NPSL
J.H. Rose hosts first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 High School Football Tournament
ECU to host AAC XC Meet
ECU will host American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in October
Wilson Post 13 tops Pitt County Post 39
Pitt County Post 39 shutout by Wilson Post 13