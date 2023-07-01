Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Greenville United FC defeats Virginia Beach City FC to earn home playoff game in first season in NPSL

GUFC 3, VBCFC 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United FC used a big second half to defeat Virginia Beach City FC 3-1 in a National Premier Soccer League match Friday night at John Paul the Second High School.

The team tells us it clinches them a home playoff game in their first season in the league. They are currently in second place in their division.

Former J.H. Rose player Jonathan Makoko got it started for Greenville United with a big crack from distance as they go up 1-0

A short time later, they would get another off a scramble in front of the net. They ruled the second effort crossed the line and the team shared Kimito Fritz credited with the goal to go up 2-0.

They did concede one but Giancarlo Dostilio converted on a penalty kick to get the insurance marker.

Greenville United has one more regular season game at Virginia Dream FC next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Police said the woman died Friday morning after falling some 70 feet.
Wilson worker killed in grain bin fall
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County

Latest News

The first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 tournament
J.H. Rose hosts first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 High School Football Tournament
J.H. Rose hosts first Marvin Jarman 7 on 7 High School Football Tournament
ECU to host AAC XC Meet
ECU will host American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in October
Wilson Post 13 tops Pitt County Post 39
Pitt County Post 39 shutout by Wilson Post 13