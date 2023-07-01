Greenville United FC defeats Virginia Beach City FC to earn home playoff game in first season in NPSL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United FC used a big second half to defeat Virginia Beach City FC 3-1 in a National Premier Soccer League match Friday night at John Paul the Second High School.

The team tells us it clinches them a home playoff game in their first season in the league. They are currently in second place in their division.

Former J.H. Rose player Jonathan Makoko got it started for Greenville United with a big crack from distance as they go up 1-0

A short time later, they would get another off a scramble in front of the net. They ruled the second effort crossed the line and the team shared Kimito Fritz credited with the goal to go up 2-0.

They did concede one but Giancarlo Dostilio converted on a penalty kick to get the insurance marker.

Greenville United has one more regular season game at Virginia Dream FC next Saturday.

