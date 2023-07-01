Advertise With Us
Greene County man faces several charges following chase in Pitt and Beaufort Counties

(Live 5/File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -NC Highway Patrol says a Greene County man faces half a dozen charges following a chase Thursday that started in Pitt County and ended with his arrest in Beaufort County.

Troopers charged 31-year-old Dustin Croom of Walstonburg with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license, among other charges.

Earlier in the week the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in a chase with Croom. They have charged him with first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of financial theft.

The NC Department of Adult Correction records listed Croom as an absconder from probation/parole supervision and was most recently in prison for receiving a stolen vehicle.

The chase involved deputies from Pitt County on Highway 43 before troopers got involved on Highway 264 in Beaufort County. The chase eventually ended in Beaufort County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

