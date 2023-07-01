Greene County man faces several charges following chase in Pitt and Beaufort Counties

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -NC Highway Patrol says a Greene County man faces half a dozen charges following a chase Thursday that started in Pitt County and ended with his arrest in Beaufort County.

Troopers charged 31-year-old Dustin Croom of Walstonburg with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license, among other charges.

Earlier in the week the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in a chase with Croom. They have charged him with first-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of financial theft.

The NC Department of Adult Correction records listed Croom as an absconder from probation/parole supervision and was most recently in prison for receiving a stolen vehicle.

The chase involved deputies from Pitt County on Highway 43 before troopers got involved on Highway 264 in Beaufort County. The chase eventually ended in Beaufort County.

