17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in a hotel parking lot.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Double Tree Hotel on 651 N. Winstead Avenue in reference to a report of a shooting. When officers and first responders arrived, they found a 17-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined that the shooter fired multiple rounds from a gun in the parking lot area. One of those rounds struck the victim and he sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The juvenile was transported to Nash UNC Health Care and was then taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. There was a weapon recovered at the scene by the responding officers. There appears to be no immediate threat to the public at this time.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division says it is actively investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

