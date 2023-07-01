Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

17-year-old injured in Rocky Mount hotel parking lot shooting

Rocky Mount police investigate shooting
Rocky Mount police investigate shooting(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in a hotel parking lot.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Double Tree Hotel on 651 N. Winstead Avenue in reference to a report of a shooting. When officers and first responders arrived, they found a 17-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined that the shooter fired multiple rounds from a gun in the parking lot area. One of those rounds struck the victim and he sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The juvenile was transported to Nash UNC Health Care and was then taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. There was a weapon recovered at the scene by the responding officers. There appears to be no immediate threat to the public at this time.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division says it is actively investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Police said the woman died Friday morning after falling some 70 feet.
Wilson worker killed in grain bin fall

Latest News

NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0701
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Index up to 105°F by Sunday
Community in the East comes together following the unexpected death of a teen
Record-breaking holiday travel for ENC residents