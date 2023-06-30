Yesavage, Meachem named to USA Collegiate National Team Roster for series against Chinese Taipei and Japan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage and South Central alumni Xavier Meachem made the 31-man roster for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on Thursday. The pitchers will face Chinese Taipei and Japan in a pair of friendly series starting Friday, June 30th, and running through July 12th in Cary. ECU assistant coach Brady Austin is on the staff as well.

Yesavage named to the D1baseball.com All-American second team. It’s his fourth postseason All-American honor this year.

