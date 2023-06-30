Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
The couple won the $200,000 in a scratch-off win.
Carteret man hand tingle led to $200,000 scratch-off win
One killed, one wounded in shootout following Onslow County home invasion
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Halifax County
The DOT says most projects will be put on hold the the long holiday.
DOT puts brakes on most construction for Fourth of July