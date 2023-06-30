Advertise With Us
Wilson worker killed in grain bin fall

Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A employee has died after police said she fell more than 70 feet at a grain business in Wilson.

Police said Annie Wilbert, of Wilson, was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

It happened at Smithfield Grain on U.S. 301 South around 8:20 a.m.

Police said the 58-year-old woman’s death is being investigated as an accident, but are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 252-399-2323.

The State Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the workplace death, as well as police.

