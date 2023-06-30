Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Two arrested in Nash County in joint raid on home

Several agencies raided a home in Rocky Mount with the Nash County Sheriff's Office Thursday...
Several agencies raided a home in Rocky Mount with the Nash County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.(Nash County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested Thursday morning after deputies say they found fake license plates in a home.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies participated in a joint operation with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau, The ATF, and the FBI in a raid on a home on Cleveland Street in Rocky Mount.

Deputies say that they seized fraudulent license plates, temporary license plates, credit cards, and identification cards from the home. They also said three guns were found and seized.

Deputies say that Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter were both arrested and each was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, six counts of attempted obtaining property, and five counts of possession of a counterfeit trademark.

Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter
Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter(Nash County SO)
Deputies say they found guns, fictitious plates and ID's.
Deputies say they found guns, fictitious plates and ID's.(Nash County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
Kinston Police Department arrest four teens.
Kinston police arrest four teens after traffic stop

Latest News

Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
New River YMCA helps Onslow County with community pool