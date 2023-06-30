Two arrested in Nash County in joint raid on home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested Thursday morning after deputies say they found fake license plates in a home.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies participated in a joint operation with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau, The ATF, and the FBI in a raid on a home on Cleveland Street in Rocky Mount.

Deputies say that they seized fraudulent license plates, temporary license plates, credit cards, and identification cards from the home. They also said three guns were found and seized.

Deputies say that Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter were both arrested and each was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, six counts of attempted obtaining property, and five counts of possession of a counterfeit trademark.

Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter (Nash County SO)

Deputies say they found guns, fictitious plates and ID's. (Nash County SO)

