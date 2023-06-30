Swim Guide says most recreation spots okay for July 4th weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Environmentalists say the July 4th holiday weekend looks good for swimming in area waterways.

Sound Rivers released its latest Swim Guide Friday afternoon.

Only three popular swim spots failed this week.

Those are Slocum Creek in the Neuse watershed, which failed for the fifth week in a row, and on the Tar-Pamlico, Port Terminal in Greenville, and Havens Gardens in Washington failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

“We’re glad that the lack of rainfall has allowed our waterways to recover from last week,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ Program Director. “We are looking into Slocum Creek further due to its repetitive failures during low-rainfall weeks. We’ll be using DNA testing to try to determine the source of the bacteria.”

Each week, Sound Rivers’ volunteers gather water samples from 54 popular recreation sites, testing for E. coli and enterococci bacteria.

