SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A decision by the United States Supreme Court Thursday, struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

The ruling means institutions of higher education in the United States like ECU in Greenville, will have to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The action comes following challenges to admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

ECU student Imani Manley says there are pros and cons to using affirmative action as a whole.

“There’s a downside either way but I feel like solely off of...I feel like the race thing should go away on applications because. You can’t just hire or accept somebody based on their race because you never know. You could hire a white person or a black person” says Manley.

Nine states already prohibit any consideration of race in admissions to their public colleges and universities.

Pasquotank County NAACP President Keith Rivers says without affirmative action, public institutions won’t be held accountable to follow fair admissions practices, and there will be a trickle-down effect in our country.

“We know that many times corporations, applications are not reviewed, people are not called back after the application, just because of the name the discriminatory practices, a name what’s a traditionally white name vs what’s a black name, you know is a Tony gonna be hired before a Laquan?” says Rivers.

Republican State Representative Jon Hardister, who co-chairs the State House Education Universities Committee, applauded the decision, “No matter how well-intentioned, race-based admissions promote racial discrimination and cause division in our society. If we want to move forward as a more just nation, we need to stop this sordid affair of dividing ourselves based on race” said Hardister.

While some other ECU students may agree, they also believe affirmative action in admissions helped achieve that.

In a statement, UNC System President Peter Hans says the school is closely reviewing the decision and will follow the law.

