Record-breaking holiday travel for ENC residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Record-breaking travel volumes are expected this 4th of July holiday weekend and that means many people in the east are taking to the skies and roads to visit friends and family.

According to Triple-A, 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, setting a new record for the holiday.

Travelers were filling up their tanks at the Sheetz gas station on Moye Boulevard in Greenville Friday.

According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of gasoline this weekend in North Carolina will cost $3.57.

Dental student Caleb Greene says he was headed back to his home in High Point.

He says he’s used to the heavy traffic conditions he will face on his three-and-a-half-hour trip.

“Usually around Raleigh, I’ll hit some. I’m not necessarily concerned about it but I just know it’s gonna be kind of irritating. But I’ll deal with it whenever it comes to me,” says Greene.

And at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, Executive Director Bill Hopper says the flight headed to Charlotte Friday morning was full to capacity.

He says he’s noticed an increase in passengers compared to this time last year.

“Actually, I think a little bit more. You know things are kind of opening up as we get further and further from the pandemic and we’re getting back more to normalcy,” says Hopper.

And love is in the air in more ways than one for Noah Guzman who is flying home after meeting his new girlfriend’s family.

He says he’s offering up a little advice for anyone planning to take a plane this weekend.

“Show up two or three hours before your departing flight and you’ll get it easy...not hard like me cuz you know...I missed my flight and it’s a late check-in...and it’s quite embarrassing but you know that’s where we learn from our mistakes...and just enjoy the 4th of July weekend and stuff like that. Enjoy your family,” says Guzman.

Guzman says he was able to get rebooked on a flight headed back to his home in Washington State Friday evening.

The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 39 million travelers was set in 2019.

