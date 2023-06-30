Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Record-breaking holiday travel for ENC residents

Record-breaking 4th of July travel
Record-breaking 4th of July travel(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Record-breaking travel volumes are expected this 4th of July holiday weekend and that means many people in the east are taking to the skies and roads to visit friends and family.

According to Triple-A, 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, setting a new record for the holiday.

Travelers were filling up their tanks at the Sheetz gas station on Moye Boulevard in Greenville Friday.

According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of gasoline this weekend in North Carolina will cost $3.57.

Dental student Caleb Greene says he was headed back to his home in High Point.

He says he’s used to the heavy traffic conditions he will face on his three-and-a-half-hour trip.

“Usually around Raleigh, I’ll hit some. I’m not necessarily concerned about it but I just know it’s gonna be kind of irritating. But I’ll deal with it whenever it comes to me,” says Greene.

And at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, Executive Director Bill Hopper says the flight headed to Charlotte Friday morning was full to capacity.

He says he’s noticed an increase in passengers compared to this time last year.

“Actually, I think a little bit more. You know things are kind of opening up as we get further and further from the pandemic and we’re getting back more to normalcy,” says Hopper.

And love is in the air in more ways than one for Noah Guzman who is flying home after meeting his new girlfriend’s family.

He says he’s offering up a little advice for anyone planning to take a plane this weekend.

“Show up two or three hours before your departing flight and you’ll get it easy...not hard like me cuz you know...I missed my flight and it’s a late check-in...and it’s quite embarrassing but you know that’s where we learn from our mistakes...and just enjoy the 4th of July weekend and stuff like that. Enjoy your family,” says Guzman.

Guzman says he was able to get rebooked on a flight headed back to his home in Washington State Friday evening.

The previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 39 million travelers was set in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

Camp Lejeune field meet
Field meet takes place at Camp Lejeune
U.S. Supreme Court
Lawmakers, business owners react to Supreme Court gay rights decision
ECU GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 (1)
ECU gears up for Summer Guitar Festival
MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH WITH IFS
‘ENC at THREE’ closes out MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH