Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pitt Area Transit System fare to increase for some Eastern Carolina residents this weekend

Pitt Area Transit System fare increase
Pitt Area Transit System fare increase(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt Area Transit System, otherwise known as PATS, is the local, community, and county-wide provider of transportation.

For the first time since 2011, the fare for Rural General Public (RGP) riders will increase from $7 to $9 per person for a one-way trip, and round trips will rise from $14 to $18 per person.

According to the organizations website PATS’s mission is to “provide safe, reliable, cost effective transportation that enables eligible individuals to access necessary medical care and other essential resources that improve and enhance their quality of life”.

The fare increase will take affect on July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot Dogs, Fireworks and Hot Temps for the Holiday Weekend
North Carolina measure limiting LGBTQ+ curriculum heading to governor’s desk
North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Potentially dangerous heat still targeting Sunday & Monday