Pitt Area Transit System fare to increase for some Eastern Carolina residents this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt Area Transit System, otherwise known as PATS, is the local, community, and county-wide provider of transportation.

For the first time since 2011, the fare for Rural General Public (RGP) riders will increase from $7 to $9 per person for a one-way trip, and round trips will rise from $14 to $18 per person.

According to the organizations website PATS’s mission is to “provide safe, reliable, cost effective transportation that enables eligible individuals to access necessary medical care and other essential resources that improve and enhance their quality of life”.

The fare increase will take affect on July 1st.

