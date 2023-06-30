Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

One killed, one wounded in shootout following Onslow County home invasion

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gunman was killed and a victim was wounded in a home invasion overnight in Onslow County.

It happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Aragona Boulevard, north of Jacksonville.

The victim told deputies that multiple people broke in through the back door of his apartment. The man then retreated to a back bedroom where deputies said he got a gun.

Shots were exchanged and deputies say both the man who lived there and one of the gunmen were hit. The gunman died later at Naval Hospital, while the man was shot in the arm.

Deputies say the other home invaders ran from the scene before they arrived.

Names of those involved in the shooting have yet to be released. Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4074.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

The couple won the $200,000 in a scratch-off win.
Carteret man hand tingle led to $200,000 scratch-off win
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Halifax County
The DOT says most projects will be put on hold the the long holiday.
DOT puts brakes on most construction for Fourth of July
A man was seen holding down a mattress on top of a car in Pitt County Thursday morning.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County