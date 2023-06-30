One killed, one wounded in shootout following Onslow County home invasion

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gunman was killed and a victim was wounded in a home invasion overnight in Onslow County.

It happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Aragona Boulevard, north of Jacksonville.

The victim told deputies that multiple people broke in through the back door of his apartment. The man then retreated to a back bedroom where deputies said he got a gun.

Shots were exchanged and deputies say both the man who lived there and one of the gunmen were hit. The gunman died later at Naval Hospital, while the man was shot in the arm.

Deputies say the other home invaders ran from the scene before they arrived.

Names of those involved in the shooting have yet to be released. Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4074.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.