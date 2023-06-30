Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

New River YMCA helps Onslow County with community pool

An aquatic facility might be in the picture for Onslow County by next year with the help of the...
An aquatic facility might be in the picture for Onslow County by next year with the help of the New River YMCA.(Kierstin Foote)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An aquatic facility might be in the picture by next year with the help of the New River YMCA.

Onslow County is one of the largest cities in the East that does not have a public pool. A parent in Jacksonville stays positive when it comes to activity outdoors.

”People don’t know that when you swim, you are exercising,” said Suarez, a parent of two. “It’s like a full body workout.”

Suarez fills an inflatable pool almost every day for her children, but she might not need to do that for much longer. She says it is a way to get her children out of the house and away from technology.

“I think every other day,” said Suarez. “Probably every other two days because we fill it up and then we let it dry out and bring it out and it is a lot of water we are filling up in the pool.”

The New River YMCA recently signed a lease with the River of Life building where a 38,000-square-foot facility will be built. The aquatic facility will consist of two pools, one for team usage and the other for recreational and therapeutic use. Residents took a survey in 2021 about what they want within the community.”

“46,000 households through an Onslow County parks and recreational survey in 2021 said a pool facility - an aquatic facility - was in their top two priorities,” said Billy Sewell, Chairman of New River YMCA.

Suarez says her daughter loves to swim and play outside, which is why she supports the public pool, especially since it will help the water bill.

“We fill it up I don’t know how many gallons and we dump it then we fill it up again,” said Suarez. “I think a public pool will help with the water bill for sure.”

Safety is huge when it comes to a public pool, which is what parents take seriously. Suarez told WITN that she will allow her children to swim in the pool as long as there are lifeguards.

“I think having lifeguards will be a great opportunity for teenagers to stay out of the streets and get their foot in the door for like career-wise or you know anything like that.”

The cost of the facility is between $13 and $14 million. If everything goes as planned, construction will begin in the first quarter of next year and it will be done in a year and a half.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
Kinston Police Department arrest four teens.
Kinston police arrest four teens after traffic stop

Latest News

Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action
SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action