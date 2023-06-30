New River YMCA helps Onslow County with community pool

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An aquatic facility might be in the picture by next year with the help of the New River YMCA.

Onslow County is one of the largest cities in the East that does not have a public pool. A parent in Jacksonville stays positive when it comes to activity outdoors.

”People don’t know that when you swim, you are exercising,” said Suarez, a parent of two. “It’s like a full body workout.”

Suarez fills an inflatable pool almost every day for her children, but she might not need to do that for much longer. She says it is a way to get her children out of the house and away from technology.

“I think every other day,” said Suarez. “Probably every other two days because we fill it up and then we let it dry out and bring it out and it is a lot of water we are filling up in the pool.”

The New River YMCA recently signed a lease with the River of Life building where a 38,000-square-foot facility will be built. The aquatic facility will consist of two pools, one for team usage and the other for recreational and therapeutic use. Residents took a survey in 2021 about what they want within the community.”

“46,000 households through an Onslow County parks and recreational survey in 2021 said a pool facility - an aquatic facility - was in their top two priorities,” said Billy Sewell, Chairman of New River YMCA.

Suarez says her daughter loves to swim and play outside, which is why she supports the public pool, especially since it will help the water bill.

“We fill it up I don’t know how many gallons and we dump it then we fill it up again,” said Suarez. “I think a public pool will help with the water bill for sure.”

Safety is huge when it comes to a public pool, which is what parents take seriously. Suarez told WITN that she will allow her children to swim in the pool as long as there are lifeguards.

“I think having lifeguards will be a great opportunity for teenagers to stay out of the streets and get their foot in the door for like career-wise or you know anything like that.”

The cost of the facility is between $13 and $14 million. If everything goes as planned, construction will begin in the first quarter of next year and it will be done in a year and a half.

