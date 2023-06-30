Lawmakers, business owners react to Supreme Court gay rights decision

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -After the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a designer who didn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples, a business owner and a Congressman in the east are weighing in.

On Friday, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

The court ruled 6-3 for Colorado designer Lorie Smith despite a law there that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith had argued that the law violates her free speech rights and her religious beliefs.

Here in the east, on the last day of Pride month, the owner of Farmer and the Dail restaurant in Snow Hill, Zac Bailes, believes that businesses should do what he does and welcome everyone.

“Southern hospitality should be inclusive to all people,” Bailes said. “We built a business that extends that to our employees and everyone. From a business perspective, we want to be as welcoming as we can for all people because that’s good business.”

Meanwhile, Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy believes the court’s decision strengthens freedom of speech and the rights of privately owned businesses.

“If you want a certain type of carpet or something else put in and the installer says I don’t do that type of carpet. You shouldn’t push your political belief on someone. Some will say it’s discriminatory. You can’t force someone to do something they don’t want to do. The law is the law. If a neo-Nazi group came and did the same thing should that store owner have the same right to say I don’t want to participate? That’s not what my business is all about.”

The decision is a win for religious rights and one in a series of cases in recent years in which the justices have sided with religious plaintiffs.

The decision is also a retreat on gay rights for the court. For nearly three decades, the court has expanded the rights of LGBTQ people, most notably giving same-sex couples the right to marry in 2015.

