Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Kinston police find crack cocaine manufacturing operation

Michael Hutchins & Robert Jackson
Michael Hutchins & Robert Jackson(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Kinston men are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Friday.

Michael Hutchins, 67, is charged with four counts of sell/deliver cocaine, five counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, five counts of sale of a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school, manufacturing cocaine, and possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Robert Jackson, 61, is charged with possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kinston police’s Violent Crime Action Team searched a home in the 700 block of Thompson Street after a three-month investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine. Police said the search undercovered a crack cocaine manufacturing operation, cocaine, a firearm, and marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

The shooting happened overnight Friday.
One killed, one wounded in shootout following Onslow County home invasion
Death investigation underway
Wilson worker killed in grain bin fall
The couple won the $200,000 in a scratch-off win.
Carteret man hand tingle led to $200,000 scratch-off win
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Halifax County