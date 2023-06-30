Kinston police find crack cocaine manufacturing operation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Kinston men are facing multiple drug charges after a raid on Friday.

Michael Hutchins, 67, is charged with four counts of sell/deliver cocaine, five counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, five counts of sale of a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school, manufacturing cocaine, and possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Robert Jackson, 61, is charged with possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kinston police’s Violent Crime Action Team searched a home in the 700 block of Thompson Street after a three-month investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine. Police said the search undercovered a crack cocaine manufacturing operation, cocaine, a firearm, and marijuana.

