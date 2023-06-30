Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Jamesville holding home run derby to help get players to World Series competition

Event is Sunday at 1 PM at the Little League Ballpark
Jamesville Home Run Derby this Sunday July 2nd.
Jamesville Home Run Derby this Sunday July 2nd.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jamesville all-star softball teams are holding a home run derby on Sunday starting at 1 PM at the Little League Ballpark in Jamesville.

It is a fundraiser for their all-stars to help afford their trip to the World Series. It’s a 20-dollar entry fee. It is divided into 5 age groups. Ranging from 7 and 8-year-olds all the way up to 17 to 19-year-olds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
Kinston Police Department arrest four teens.
Kinston police arrest four teens after traffic stop

Latest News

Down East Wood Ducks throw two hit shutout, speak about first half title and consistency
Greenville United FC clean up
Greenville United FC helps local businesses clean up Line Avenue, host big match on Friday night
Pirates blank Missouri State
Yesavage, Meachem named to USA Collegiate National Team Roster for series against Chinese Taipei and Japan
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes select high scoring forward Nadeau from BCHL in first round of NHL Draft