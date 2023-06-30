Investigation underway after man is found dead in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -- An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a man that was reported missing this week.

Halifax County Deputies say 53-year-old Steven Drew of Scotland Neck was found dead in a wooded area outside of town limits of Scotland Neck.

He was reported missing on June 29th.

Deputies say there are no signs of injuries and they are investigating his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or the Halifax County Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.