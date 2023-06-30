Advertise With Us
Greenville United FC helps local businesses clean up Line Avenue, host big match on Friday night

Host Virginia Beach City FC on Friday at 6 PM
Greenville United FC clean up
Greenville United FC clean up(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United FC has a home National Premier Soccer League match Friday night now at 6 PM against Virginia Beach City FC. They play at John Paul the Second high school in Greenville and currently sit in second place in the East standings.

Some Greenville United players joined Carolina Chicken and Waffles and Pitt Street Brewing Thursday to clean up a portion of Line Avenue in the city. They hope to become a piece of the community as the community becomes a piece of their game days.

“We cleaned up about a mile and a half in just over an hour,” says Greenville United Operations Manager Oscar Espinoza, “Any way we can be involved we did this today, we’ve worked with Beast Philanthropy, Pitt County Animal Services, Joy Soup Kitchen, just any way we can give back. Hopefully, the community sees that and resonates with us a little bit more.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

