FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Jeff!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet the snuggliest 2-month-old Hound mix named Jeff (or as he’s nicknamed, “Jeffrey McDrooler”)! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this pup a forever home...

And here Jeff is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons in-studio...

“‘Jeffrey McDrooler’ as I go calling him is looking to be somebody’s forever lover. He wants to snuggle and kiss you like crazy! He may be a little nervous at first, but once he gets comfortable he will fall asleep right in your arms just like he did in mine on this ‘Fur Baby Friday.’ He would be such an amazing addition to anyone’s home --- as long as you’re willing to give him all the love and affection right back.” -Natalie

Here are a few “Fur Baby Friday” alumni whose search continues for a forever home: Bubbles, Charlotte and Mist!

We do have a “Happy Tail” to let you know about as the gentle giant OUTLAW has found is forever home...

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan about a few different options for you to help out the rescue if adoption is not right for you. Fostering being one...

And don’t forget about the “Flower Power Fundraiser” which continues through October.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is always in need of donations especially the following:

