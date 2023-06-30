Field meet takes place at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune held a field day where different units participated in events Friday morning.

U.S. Marines and Sailors from Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 27, CLR-2, 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Medical Battalion, and 2nd Dental Battalion participated in the events, which promotes unit cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness.

“The 2023 MLG Commanding General’s Cup is a series of events, which allow the units to foster camaraderie, build unit cohesion, physical fitness, and also exercise their competitive skill,” said Sergeant Major Wesley Turner.

Darcy Shoemaker, Corpsman and Second Med Medallion for the US Navy says, “All of the Marines out here are really competitive so probably kickball and then frisbee,” said Shoemaker.

“The Marines and Sailors are pumped to be here and compete,” said Sgt. Maj. Turner. “The soccer event is great, and the tug of war just shows that grit that these Marines and Sailors have.”

Over the last few weeks, Sailors and Marines participated in activities to gain points before the field meet prior to competing against each other.

“Today, the Commanding General will award this trophy for the 2023 commanding generals cup,” said Srg. Maj. Turner.

When it comes to field meet day, it takes a lot of preparation. Corporal Tyler Holliday says, “I am part of the Marine running team. Running longer distances such as the marathon and half marathon is in my normal schedule.”

The 2nd Maintenance Battalion Division was the winner of the 2023 MLG Commanding General’s Cup.

