‘ENC at THREE’ closes out MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH

A topic that deserves more than 30-days to ‘break the stigma’
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s something many men may not want or feel comfortable talking about, but it’s time to “break the stigma” as June is MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH.

On WITN’s ENC at THREE, our Natalie Parsons chats with Keith Hamm from Intergrated Family Services about this important month and you can view the video above for the FULL interview.

It’s such a complex topic and we only scrapped the surface so you can expect that Hamm will be back on the show again soon!

In the meantime, Integrated Family Services offers a Mobile Crisis Team that’s available for anyone in need 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and 365-days a year:

So if you feel like you need help or just a little extra support please do not hesitate to reach out.

As a very wise viewer says, just because you seek help “doesn’t mean you failed. We ALL need a little help sometimes. There’s great strength in admitting it and courage to seek it out. It’s time to erase the shame.”

