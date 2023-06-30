Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU will host American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in October

To be held October 28th
ECU to host AAC XC Meet
ECU to host AAC XC Meet(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The American Athletic Conference championship dates, times, and locations are out for the 2023-24 school year. Greenville and ECU will host the men’s and women’s cross country championships at Overton’s Lake Kristi on October 28th.

Circle December 2nd too. The date the number one seed will host the football conference championship.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
Kinston Police Department arrest four teens.
Kinston police arrest four teens after traffic stop

Latest News

Wilson Post 13 tops Pitt County Post 39
Pitt County Post 39 shutout by Wilson Post 13
Down East Wood Ducks throw two hit shutout, speak about first half title and consistency
Greenville United FC clean up
Greenville United FC helps local businesses clean up Line Avenue, host big match on Friday night
Jamesville Home Run Derby this Sunday July 2nd.
Jamesville holding home run derby to help get players to World Series competition