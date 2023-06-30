ECU will host American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The American Athletic Conference championship dates, times, and locations are out for the 2023-24 school year. Greenville and ECU will host the men’s and women’s cross country championships at Overton’s Lake Kristi on October 28th.

Circle December 2nd too. The date the number one seed will host the football conference championship.

