ECU Health hosts firework safety event before 4th of July weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU Health is hosting a firework safety event ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend on Friday.

ECU Health experts will offer community members simple tips on ways to prevent firework-related injuries and ensure everyone has a safe and fun weekend.

While fireworks are a fun way to celebrate, they can be dangerous if not handled by professionals and can cause serious harm including devastating burns and other injuries.

The firework safety event will take place this morning at 11:00 a.m. at the ECU Health Community Health Programs at 604A Medical Drive in Greenville

