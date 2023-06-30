ECU gears up for Summer Guitar Festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the 26th Annual ECU Summer Guitar Festival and it is just days away from kicking off!

The spectacular is full of LIVE concerts, learning opportunities, lectures, demonstrations and even competitions.

The event kicks off on July 6 and runs through July 9, 2023.

ECU GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 (1) (WITN)

You can also catch Solo Duo and Texas Guitar Quartet.

But that’s not it, ECU’s Dr. Elliot Franks stopped by ENC at THREE to chat about the Summer Guitar Festival and even give us a very special performance.

ECU GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 (2) (WITN)

For all the details and to be serenaded, be sure to view the FULL interview in the video ABOVE!

DR. ELLIOT FRANK (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.