DOT puts brakes on most construction for Fourth of July

The DOT says most projects will be put on hold the the long holiday.
The DOT says most projects will be put on hold the the long holiday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is putting the brakes on most construction projects for the holiday.

According to the department, construction will suspend from the morning of July 3 to the evening of July 5, in order to reduce possible congestion.

They offered the following reminders and tips for travel ahead of a busy holiday:

  • Leave early for your destination.
  • Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes if possible.
  • Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
  • Don’t drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state’s rest areas.
  • Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.
  • Drive and boat responsibly

Smaller projects they don’t believe will impact traffic will continue.

