DOT puts brakes on most construction for Fourth of July
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is putting the brakes on most construction projects for the holiday.
According to the department, construction will suspend from the morning of July 3 to the evening of July 5, in order to reduce possible congestion.
They offered the following reminders and tips for travel ahead of a busy holiday:
- Leave early for your destination.
- Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes if possible.
- Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
- Don’t drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state’s rest areas.
- Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.
- Drive and boat responsibly
Smaller projects they don’t believe will impact traffic will continue.
