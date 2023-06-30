Community in the East comes together following the unexpected death of a teen

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County’s Caswell’s Landing Nature Park may just be a park for some but for 15-year-old Trace Hill, the park was much more.

Hill’s mother, Jennifer Hill says, “He was working on his Eagle Scout project, he had selected what he wanted to do, he had started through the motions of actually doing the project and on January 17th, he passed away.”

Hill was a Boy Scout working to complete his Scouting career and obtain the high Eagle Scout honor before his unexpected death from natural causes.

His Eagle Scout project consisted of renovating Caswell’s Nature Park. Though he was never able to complete it, the community stepped up in his honor.

Jennifer Hill says, “You know Hookerton is not a well-funded and rich community, and this will hopefully bring more attention to the area. That was our biggest goal in completing this. Keeping his memory alive and helping the town because that’s what he wanted to do.”

Friday morning, State Representative and Eagle Scout himself, Chris Humphrey, awarded the family with a state flag in his honor.

“We just wanted to recognize the fact that family and friends came in and completed the project on his behalf. It’s just a true testament to his drive and commitment and family and friends who really thought a lot of him,” Humphrey says.

Hill’s mother also was touched by the act of kindness. “It’s helped us being able to progress through, knowing what he meant to other people, and that he was loved.”

Now following his death, the Hill’s and the Greene County community have a place to feel what his family says was a loving personality that adored nature.

“It’s a place for us to come and have a little bit of solace with him because this meant a lot to him and like I said, the help that came in... so many people were here. We really feel his presence here,” Hill told WITN.

A big part of renovating this park came from the $5,000 in donations they received in place of flowers after his death.

Locals schools like Greene Central High School also pitched in to help with renovations. One wood class made some of the benches in the park and attached the plaques in his memory.

Hill’s parents say they not only come out to the park for a special time of remembrance but also to make sure the park is clean and kept up.

