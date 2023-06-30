Advertise With Us
Carteret man hand tingle led to $200,000 scratch-off win

(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man won a $5 scratch-off based on something his mom said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Donald Pittman bought a $5 Ruby Red 7 ticket in Newport after he had a tingle in his hand which ended up winning him $200,000.

Pittman said he texted the winning ticket to his wife and her eyes bulged when she saw the full amount.

“I was heading in to work and originally wasn’t going to stop for a ticket but my hand started itching so I put it in my pocket,” Pittman recalled. “My mom used to always say if your hand is itching to put it in your pocket and money is going to come to you.”

He plans to save most of his winnings but will probably buy a dirt bike too.

Education Lottery reports that he won the last of the Ruby Red 7′s winnings.

