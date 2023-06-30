Blaring July 4th fireworks could scare pets away, officials urging safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vibrant July Fourth fireworks are a popular display and sound of patriotic pride, but they can often terrify man’s best friend.

“What happens when they hear loud noises that are abnormal, they kind of get their fight or flight sense triggered,” said dog owner, Laine Wetherall.

Janelle Hartwick backed Wetherall by saying the sounds of popping can be jarring to a pet.

“I think it’s just the loud noises that trigger their sensitive ears,” Hartwick said.

According to data, pets are more likely to dart out of the house or backyard and go missing from the fourth through the sixth.

Hartwick says she doesn’t have to see her dog, Billy, tremble with fear because he’s accustomed to the noise.

“He grew up going to watch fireworks. It isn’t something that triggers him a lot,” Hartwick said. “If he gets scared, he just comes to me.”

Eight-year-old Billy may not be rattled by blaring fireworks, but Wetherall’s dog, Bia, could be. Wetherall says it’s Bia’s first Fourth of July since she was rescued after being abandoned.

“She is very used to being alone from her previous owner so what I’m planning on doing is just being there,” Wetherall said. “If she goes under the bed, I’ll crawl down with her.”

Pitt County Animal Control Officer John Quick says July 5th is a common day for missing pet calls. He believes our four-legged friends must be nurtured during the fun.

“If you do know for instance you’re going to do it, your local vet will let you know of medicines to help,” Quick said. “I know there’s calming towels and sweaters.”

Quick says dogs are more likely to run away than any other pet, but says owners have to watch out for cats because they can scurry away as well.

Quick also encourages people not to chase their pet if they run because they’ll usually find their way back home.

