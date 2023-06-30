Atlantic couple facing multiple drug counts

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Down East couple is in jail on multiple drug charges.

Carteret County deputies arrested Melissa Mastropierro, 40, and Nicholas Joyner, 41, on Thursday.

The two from Atlantic are charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver fentanyl, sell or deliver methamphetamine, sell or deliver fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell or deliver narcotics.

Deputies say the two were arrested with the help of Havelock police.

Joyner and Mastropierro are both jailed on $100,000 bonds and have already had their first court appearances.

