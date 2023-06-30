Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Atlantic couple facing multiple drug counts

Melissa Mastropierro and Nicholas Joyner
Melissa Mastropierro and Nicholas Joyner(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Down East couple is in jail on multiple drug charges.

Carteret County deputies arrested Melissa Mastropierro, 40, and Nicholas Joyner, 41, on Thursday.

The two from Atlantic are charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver fentanyl, sell or deliver methamphetamine, sell or deliver fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell or deliver narcotics.

Deputies say the two were arrested with the help of Havelock police.

Joyner and Mastropierro are both jailed on $100,000 bonds and have already had their first court appearances.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
The fire started in a storage shed between the two trailers.
Three mobile homes, storage building involved in morning fire
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

The couple won the $200,000 in a scratch-off win.
Carteret man hand tingle led to $200,000 scratch-off win
One killed, one wounded in shootout following Onslow County home invasion
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Halifax County
The DOT says most projects will be put on hold the the long holiday.
DOT puts brakes on most construction for Fourth of July
A man was seen holding down a mattress on top of a car in Pitt County Thursday morning.
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County