Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Builds in for the Weekend

Heat Index up to 105°F by Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat we’re seeing now is usual for this time of year. This weekend’s heat, while typical summer heat, will bring above-average temperatures back. Highs reach the mid-90s inland and the low 90s along the coast. As humidity builds, the heat index reaches triple digits. Sunday and Monday it could feel like up to 105°F. Take extra precautions, we haven’t had the time to acclimate to the heat this year.

As humidity and heat increase over the next few days, so will the chance of spotty afternoon showers. You’ll have to be right underneath one of these showers to see any rain over the next few days. Chances may slightly increase Saturday night but July 4-6th may be our next best chance for rain.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

