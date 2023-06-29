Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

‘Wowsers’: Humpback whale following kayaker breaks surface of water

A kayaker off an Australian beach had a close encounter with a humpback whale. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A kayaker off the coast of Australia got the surprise of a lifetime when he was followed by a humpback whale while out on the water.

In a video shared on Instagram by @dronesharkapp, the kayaker can be seen from above in the waters at Bondi Beach near Sydney. Following behind him is the whale.

The video shows the whale catching up to the kayaker before swimming alongside him and breaking the water’s surface.

“Wowsers,” the Instagram post reads. “This just happened at #bondi.”

The Instagram account said the kayaker was followed by the whale from Tamarama Beach to Bondi Beach, a distance of about one kilometer or a little more than half a mile.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales often swim close to shore and engage in behaviors near the surface of the water such as jumping out of the water and slapping the surface with their fins, making them a popular species among whale watchers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Through Circle Now, country music and lifestyle fans will be able to view all of Circle’s...
Circle Now app allows you to watch Circle Network programming anytime, anywhere
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France sends tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after deadly police shooting of teenager