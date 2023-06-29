SCIENCE TIME: Homemade Ice Cream & Mentos Explosion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s SCIENCE TIME here on “ENC at THREE” and here are some explosively fun experiments for the entire family this July 4th!

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM :

In order for ice to melt, it needs heat. It takes heat from the surroundings. So when you add ice to water, don’t think of it as the ice is making the water cold, instead think of it as the ice is “stealing” the heat from the water in order to melt. We can do the same thing with ice cream, but 32 degrees isn’t cold enough. To make ice cream, we have to figure out how to lower the freezing point of ice so that it can steal even more heat (this time from the ice cream liquid) and make delicious homemade ice cream.

When you add salt (we are using rock salt), you lower the freezing point of ice to about -5 degrees Farenheit! Now we want to rob the heat from the ice cream mixture. Use gloves to protect your hands!!

Recipe: 2-cups Half and Half, Vanilla, Mix-ins (chocolate chips or fruit), 3/4 cup sugar (or equivalent sweetener of your choice). You can also make slush with juice, or sub in alternate milks. There are many recipes online that are delicious.

For our demonstration, we are using small creamers. This is a great choice, because they freeze much more quickly than a baggie filled with ice cream liquid. To do this experiment, you want to make sure your ice cream mixture is cold at the start. I like to make the mixture the night before and let it cool in the fridge overnight. You’ll want to pour your mixture (or put your creamers) in a ziploc bag and seal it well to keep out the salty ice water.

In a larger bag, mix the ice and rock salt according to the directions on the box. Using gloves, give it a quick mix to get the ice coated in the salt, then open the bag and add the ziploc with your ice cream mixture. Then the fun begins--mix and roll and squeeze the bags for 10-15 minutes until the ice cream is as firm as you like it. The more liquid in the bag, the longer it takes to form a solid.

The ions from the salt make it more difficult for the ice to freeze and as the ice melts more and more, it “steals” energy from the surroundings to melt. Once enough energy has been stolen from the ice cream mixture, it will start to freeze into a solid. Isn’t science yummy?

MENTOS EXPLOSION :

The 4th of July is all about fireworks and explosions, but when you have kids, sometimes that isn’t the safest thing to do. Our explosion is safe to do around children and really fun!

We are going to be mixing mentos and soda to make a lovely patriotic fountain.

You definitely want to head outside for this experiment! We like to use diet soda too, because it is much less sticky than the sugary alternative.

Now we’ve all been the victim of a shaken soda bottle or can. Why does it explode or spray when you open it? Well, when soda is made, carbon dioxide bubbles are dissolved into the liquid. When you shake the soda, some of the bubbles can cling to tiny imperfections in the bottle on the side. When the lid is removed, the bubbles race to escape as they rise to the top, pushing the liquid out of the way, spraying you and making a mess. But could there be another way to get the bubbles to escape? Maybe all at once? Turns out many things can get the bubbles to come out of soda. A sprinkle of salt will make it foam as the bubbles cling to each little grain of salt. Try dropping in a raisin or a little piece of pasta, you’ll quickly notice that the bubbles form and cling to that object. Mentos are pretty special! The Mentos are covered in small microscopic pits called nucleation sites. As soon as Mentos enter the soda, the bubbles cling to these thousands of little pits and quickly rise to the surface, carrying the soda along with it. Because Mentos are denser than the soda, they sink to the bottom of the 2L bottle, and the gas pushes up and out of the bottle in an amazing blast.

On our demonstration, we decided to make an experiment. You might be wondering how many Mentos do you need? Does the soda need to be hot or cold? Can I make it EVEN BIGGER? These are all things you can test at home.

To make a really great geyser, you can make the hole in the top of the bottle slower. When all of the gas tries to escape, it will have to squeeze through that hole very quickly! This is the same idea as when you put your finger over the top of a hose to make it spray out. With the smaller hole, the escaping soda and gas move more quickly, and the geyser is bigger. Pressure equals the force divided by the area--when you make the area of the hole smaller, the force of the escaping soda is a constant, but with a smaller hole, that means that the pressure must increase. This increased pressure pushes the soda up higher into the air and the geyser gets really big!

