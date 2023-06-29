Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the legislature