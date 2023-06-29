Advertise With Us
Organization pays off mortgage for family of Wayne County deputy killed in shooting

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sgt. Matthew Fishman(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly a year removed from a horrible tragedy, the family of a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting is embracing a blessing. It’s all because an organization has paid off the mortgage on their Goldsboro home.

WRAL reports - Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38 and a veteran of the force when he was one of three deputies shot on August 1, 2022.

Sgt. Fishman is survived by his wife, Sarah, and two children. On Thursday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it had paid off the mortgage.

“We have lived here for 10 years. There isn’t a wall in our home that my husband hasn’t built something and hung up…To know that my home will be paid off is such a tremendous support for our financial needs. I am forever grateful,” said Sarah Fishman.

Fishman and two other deputies were trying to serve involuntary commitment papers before the shooting. Fishman died from his injuries one day later. The two other deputies survived.

Fishman served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years and was an auxiliary officer with the Mount Olive Police Department. He also served on the Dive Team and as a K-9 Handler.

This Independence Day the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country. In March, the foundation gave the family of Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres a mortgage-free home.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from Sept. 11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.

