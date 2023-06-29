Operation Dry Water will once again spearhead the 4th of July holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As many of you begin celebrating the July 4th holiday weekend officials here in the east are asking that you do so safely, especially for those who may partake in alcoholic beverages while operating a boat on the water.

It’s once again that time of year for Operation Dry Water, which happens July 1st through the 3rd. The purpose behind the national awareness campaign, is to deter boaters who may be out on the water drinking and driving.

Officials say alcohol continues to be the leading contributing cause of recreational boating deaths and other dangerous happenings on the water.

Over the next few days, wildlife officers will amp up their presence near and on the water.

NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Haywood Brantley believes Generation Z isn’t as educated on the dangers of impaired boating as they should be.

“If you’re going to go out and drink, just find a designated driver,” Brantley said. “I tell people around this younger generation; you might think you’re okay, but this upcoming weekend is going to be very hot. The sun will take its toll on you, just make sure you’re hydrated.”

On top of curving impaired boating, officials want people to practice other safe boating measures such as wearing a life jacket.

Officials also say 28 boating accidents have happened so far this year in our state, with five of those being deadly.

