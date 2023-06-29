Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Operation Dry Water will once again spearhead the 4th of July holiday weekend

Officials say impaired boaters are a no no this weekend, as Operation Dry Water begins
Officials say impaired boaters are a no no this weekend, as Operation Dry Water begins(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As many of you begin celebrating the July 4th holiday weekend officials here in the east are asking that you do so safely, especially for those who may partake in alcoholic beverages while operating a boat on the water.

It’s once again that time of year for Operation Dry Water, which happens July 1st through the 3rd. The purpose behind the national awareness campaign, is to deter boaters who may be out on the water drinking and driving.

Officials say alcohol continues to be the leading contributing cause of recreational boating deaths and other dangerous happenings on the water.

Over the next few days, wildlife officers will amp up their presence near and on the water.

NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Haywood Brantley believes Generation Z isn’t as educated on the dangers of impaired boating as they should be.

“If you’re going to go out and drink, just find a designated driver,” Brantley said. “I tell people around this younger generation; you might think you’re okay, but this upcoming weekend is going to be very hot. The sun will take its toll on you, just make sure you’re hydrated.”

On top of curving impaired boating, officials want people to practice other safe boating measures such as wearing a life jacket.

Officials also say 28 boating accidents have happened so far this year in our state, with five of those being deadly.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro woman injured in accidental shooting inside vehicle
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Michael Clark Sr.
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Powerball Winning Numbers for 6-21-2023 11pm
Powerball 6-28-23
NCEL 06-23-2023
NCEL 06-28-2023