Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A crash involving multiple motorcycles this morning shut down a major Eastern Carolina highway.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.

It involved three motorcycles from the Latin American Motorcycle Association. The Greenville Convention Center is hosting 800-1200 motorcyclists through Sunday as part of the group’s 17th Annual U.S. Rally.

The group left Greenville this morning with a police escort to the city limits and were headed to New Bern.

State troopers said the crash involved three motorcycles with five people injured. Troopers said they were serious injuries with the victims taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

The highway was shut down as the Highway Patrol investigated the crash but has since reopened.

