GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shares a very special family recipe from her 95-year-old Grandma. And if Grandma Athalene makes it, you know it’s a guarantee delight...

GRANDMA ATHALENE (WITN)

Here is the recipe for Grandma Athalene’s Fresh Blueberry Pie:

1 can condensed milk

13 oz whip cream

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 qt. blueberries

6 strawberries

2 graham crack crust

(NOTE: Recipe makes 2 pies!)

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #1 (WITN)

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #2 (WITN)

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #3 (WITN)

And here’s a picture of the final product!

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE (WITN)

For all the details on how to make this amazing recipe be sure to view the FULL interview segment above.

If you give this recipe a try please be sure to use #MixingWithMaggieWITN on social media because WITN wants to see your creations. :)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.