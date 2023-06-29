Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Grandma Athalene’s Fresh Blueberry Pie

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shares a very special family recipe from her 95-year-old Grandma. And if Grandma Athalene makes it, you know it’s a guarantee delight...

GRANDMA ATHALENE
GRANDMA ATHALENE(WITN)

Here is the recipe for Grandma Athalene’s Fresh Blueberry Pie:

1 can condensed milk

13 oz whip cream

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 qt. blueberries

6 strawberries

2 graham crack crust

(NOTE: Recipe makes 2 pies!)

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #1
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #1(WITN)
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #2
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #2(WITN)
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #3
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE: INGREDIENT PICTURE #3(WITN)

And here’s a picture of the final product!

GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE
GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE(WITN)

For all the details on how to make this amazing recipe be sure to view the FULL interview segment above.

If you give this recipe a try please be sure to use #MixingWithMaggieWITN on social media because WITN wants to see your creations. :)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: GRANDMA ATHALENE'S FRESH BLUEBERRY PIE(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Potentially dangerous heat into the holiday weekend