Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Martin County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child and selling and delivering marijuana to a minor 13 years old and under.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Michael Clark, Sr. of Robersonville entered the guilty pleas in Beaufort County Superior Court.

Clark was sentenced to serve between 12 years and a little more than 17 years in state prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

The sheriff’s office says the sex offense occurred at a residence in Beaufort County in July 2020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.