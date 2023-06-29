Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense

Michael Clark Sr.
Michael Clark Sr.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Martin County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child and selling and delivering marijuana to a minor 13 years old and under.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Michael Clark, Sr. of Robersonville entered the guilty pleas in Beaufort County Superior Court.

Clark was sentenced to serve between 12 years and a little more than 17 years in state prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

The sheriff’s office says the sex offense occurred at a residence in Beaufort County in July 2020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Latest News

Crowds at Emerald Isle are getting an early start on the July 4 weekend.
Beaches in the East prepare for the holiday weekend
Fireworks safety in the ENC for the 4th
Fireworks may be fun, but know the dangers
NCDOT says it is actively preparing for hurricanes this year.
NCDOT prepares for hurricane season
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Builds in for the Weekend