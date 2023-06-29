Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police agency in Eastern Carolina is asking the public to help it find a woman they suspect is responsible for theft at a home improvement store.

The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of larceny at Lowes on Western Boulevard.

Based on the photos, officers say the woman is middle-aged with brown hair, however, they say she could be wearing a wig.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white and gray Air Jordan tennis shoes, a camo hat, and black glasses.

The woman drove what appears to be an older model two-door Chevy truck with dents to the right door and damage to the right rearview mirror, according to officials.

Jacksonville police looking for person seen driving this car. (Jacksonville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-938-6408 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable.

