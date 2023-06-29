Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspect

Jacksonville Police are looking for this person.
Jacksonville Police are looking for this person.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police agency in Eastern Carolina is asking the public to help it find a woman they suspect is responsible for theft at a home improvement store.

The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of larceny at Lowes on Western Boulevard.

Based on the photos, officers say the woman is middle-aged with brown hair, however, they say she could be wearing a wig.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white and gray Air Jordan tennis shoes, a camo hat, and black glasses.

The woman drove what appears to be an older model two-door Chevy truck with dents to the right door and damage to the right rearview mirror, according to officials.

Jacksonville police looking for person seen driving this car.
Jacksonville police looking for person seen driving this car.(Jacksonville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-938-6408 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro woman injured in accidental shooting inside vehicle
Michael Clark Sr.
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Bicyclist killed in early morning crash in near Robersonville
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

Latest News

Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Potentially dangerous heat into the holiday weekend