Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police agency in Eastern Carolina is asking the public to help it find a woman they suspect is responsible for theft at a home improvement store.
The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of larceny at Lowes on Western Boulevard.
Based on the photos, officers say the woman is middle-aged with brown hair, however, they say she could be wearing a wig.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white and gray Air Jordan tennis shoes, a camo hat, and black glasses.
The woman drove what appears to be an older model two-door Chevy truck with dents to the right door and damage to the right rearview mirror, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-938-6408 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information deemed valuable.
