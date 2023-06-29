Hurricanes select high scoring forward Nadeau from BCHL in first round of NHL Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes picked 30th in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Canes selecting Bradly Nadeau a forward from the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League.

He’s committed to the University of Maine men’s hockey program.

Bradly Nadeau talks with @SNCaroline about his family, his journey across Canada, and playing alongside his brother, Josh. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/PevoTCU3jz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 29, 2023

Nadeau led the BCHL in scoring in the regular season this year with 113 points in 54 games. He added 35 points in 17 playoff games. He scored a total of 62 goals in 71 total games this winter.

The broadcast compared him to Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

