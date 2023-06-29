Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Hurricanes select high scoring forward Nadeau from BCHL in first round of NHL Draft

Scored 62 goals in 71 total games last season
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes picked 30th in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Canes selecting Bradly Nadeau a forward from the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League.

He’s committed to the University of Maine men’s hockey program.

Nadeau led the BCHL in scoring in the regular season this year with 113 points in 54 games. He added 35 points in 17 playoff games. He scored a total of 62 goals in 71 total games this winter.

The broadcast compared him to Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro woman injured in accidental shooting inside vehicle
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Michael Clark Sr.
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Brayan Mendoza Down East Wood Ducks pitcher
Down East Wood Ducks throw two hit shutout, speak about first half title and consistency
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage
ECU ace Yesavage named second-team All-American by Baseball America
ECU Lacrosse head coach Amanda Moore resigns
Former ECU pitcher Whisenhunt makes MLB Futures Game