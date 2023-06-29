Hurricanes select high scoring forward Nadeau from BCHL in first round of NHL Draft
Scored 62 goals in 71 total games last season
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes picked 30th in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Canes selecting Bradly Nadeau a forward from the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League.
He’s committed to the University of Maine men’s hockey program.
Nadeau led the BCHL in scoring in the regular season this year with 113 points in 54 games. He added 35 points in 17 playoff games. He scored a total of 62 goals in 71 total games this winter.
The broadcast compared him to Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.