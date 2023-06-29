Advertise With Us
Head of Epiphany School announces retirement on June 30

Dr. Dwight Carlblom is retiring as Head of School for Epiphany School Global Studies
Dr. Dwight Carlblom is retiring as Head of School for Epiphany School Global Studies(The Epiphany School of Global Studies)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The head of a private school in New Bern is retiring after nearly a decade of service.

The Epiphany School of Global Studies says Dr. Dwight Carlblom, will be retiring effective tomorrow. He had served the school for nearly a decade.

Dr. Carlblom came to Epiphany in 2014. The school said he led the school through two SAIS accreditations with excellent reviews, started a Learning Services program that serves more than 50 students, and represented the school on the New Bern Chamber of Commerce.

Carrlblom said after tomorrow he will be serving part-time with the Craven Literacy Council among other things as he eases into retirement.

