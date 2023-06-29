Head of Epiphany School announces retirement on June 30

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The head of a private school in New Bern is retiring after nearly a decade of service.

The Epiphany School of Global Studies says Dr. Dwight Carlblom, will be retiring effective tomorrow. He had served the school for nearly a decade.

Dr. Carlblom came to Epiphany in 2014. The school said he led the school through two SAIS accreditations with excellent reviews, started a Learning Services program that serves more than 50 students, and represented the school on the New Bern Chamber of Commerce.

Carrlblom said after tomorrow he will be serving part-time with the Craven Literacy Council among other things as he eases into retirement.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.