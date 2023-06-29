“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Tears of disbelief ran down the faces of Avery Howell’s family and friends at the Robersonville Speedway Wednesday night, just miles away from where they say he took his last breath.

“Avery saw everybody for their heart and that was it,” said Howell’s mother, Columbia Moore. “He just knew humans and he loved everybody.”

Troopers say, Howell, who was 24 years old, was hit off his bike by Oak City resident Harvey Barber’s Jeep on Highway 903 just after sunrise Tuesday. Troopers believe it happened as Howell tried to turn left.

Moore says her son, who was autistic, was going to someone’s house who he knew but lost his life in the process.

“I’m going to miss him, it’s going to hurt,” Moore said. “This hurts all the way around, for everybody.”

Moore says someone who lives near the crash sight, told her the collision threw Howell into the air. She stood in the very spot where she believes he landed, seeking charges.

“I’m already suffering, and I don’t want another family to suffer,” Moore said.

Kathleen Dail says Howell might’ve been autistic, but he had a heart of gold with room for everyone.

“I find peace from Avery considering the last conversation I had with him yesterday morning before he got run over, which was about 10 mins before. His honesty.”

Moore says there will be a celebration of Avery’s life in two weeks. She also says people in the community are having a cookout and candlelight vigil for him this Saturday.

Troopers say they’re working with the district attorney now to see if charges will be filed in the crash.

